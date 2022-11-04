Vicky Glass was found dead in a stream in Danby in November 2000

Cleveland Police said detectives have returned to Danby after a review of the case identified “significant new lines of enquiry”.

The 21-year-old’s body was found in a stream in the village on November 3 in 2000, around six weeks after she went missing.

The force said a newly formed team has been investigating her death using new forensic techniques, interviewing potential witnesses and examining over 200 hours of CCTV footage from the time of her disappearance.

Vicky was last seen on Union Street in Middlesbrough, at around 4am on September 24, after she was dropped off by a taxi driver.

But police say there is CCTV footage which shows that hours before her disappearance, Vicky was in the Cannon Park area of Middlesbrough with a friend.

According to that friend, Vicky had been speaking to a lorry driver and he had handed her some money and she gave him some of her belongings before they agreed to meet later that day.

The driver has been described as a white man, who was in his mid 30s at the time. He was of a broad build and had a distinctive mole on his face.

Detectives are trying to track him down or speak to anyone who may know him. During their visit to Danby, they will also be handing out flyers and questionnaires to residents, to try and jog their memories of any potential sightings.

She was wearing light coloured trousers, a light-coloured top, white trainers and a dark coloured puffer style jacket when she went missing.

Police also said Vicky had been pressurised into sex work to fund a drug addiction and she worked on the streets of Middlesbrough.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr said: “We are calling on the residents of Danby to try and think back to November 2000.

"Vicky did not have access to a car and wasn’t known to frequent or have any association to Danby. Therefore, the enquiries being undertaken are crucial and we ask the residents to help if they can.

“We will be in Danby for a few days continuing our enquiries and will be based in the Village Hall so if you have new information or knew Vicky and have not spoken to the police before, please come forward.”

In a statement, Vicky’s family said: “We feel the loss of Vicky every day, she deserves justice and hope that this reinvestigation puts those responsible behind bars.

“She did not deserve to have her life taken, no one had the right to do that.

“Vicky was loved deeply by us, and as a family we have been through turmoil especially as mam Deborah passed away without any answers, knowing Vicky’s killer is out there and people have information that they are not coming forward with.”

Four people have been arrested in connection with Vicky’s murder since 2000, but all have been released with no further action.