Victim left with serious injuries after gang of four men attacked him with a machete

The victim was attacked inside a house on Landsdowne Road in Bridlington on October 25 at around 2.20pm.

He was taken to hospital for serious injuries to his arm and hand, which police said are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating the attack said four men arrived at the home, assaulted the man with a machete and then fled in a black Mitsubishi Shogun Sport, heading in the direction of the leisure centre.

The victim was attacked inside a house on Landsdowne Road in Bridlington

A statement from Humberside Police said: "Our investigation is ongoing to determine those responsible, however it is believed this incident was isolated and between those known to one another.

"Locals to the area can expect a high presence of officers in the area whilst enquiries continue, but also to speak to anyone who may have any concerns or helpful information.

"We’d like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation and would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us and has any information that could assist us to contact our 101 number, quoting log 300 of 25 October."