Victims of suspected double murder had contact with police days before deaths

Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, died at an address on Harpe Inge, Dalton, on Monday.
On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said they had received a mandatory referral and were still assessing the situation.
A spokesman said: “We have received a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police linked to the suspected murder of two people in Huddersfield.
“This is due to the fact officers had contact with both victims, and a man who has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, in the days prior to this tragic incident.
“We will now assess the available information to determine what further action may be required.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected by these events.”
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the address at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found two people with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.
They were confirmed to have died at the scene.
UPDATE
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A Kirklees man was due to appear before magistrates today (Wednesday) charged with the murder of a man and woman from Huddersfield.
“Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton was to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, at an address on Harpe Inge between Sunday May 14 and Monday May 15.”