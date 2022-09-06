Victoria Road Headingley: Murder investigation launched after woman killed in Leeds
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was killed in Leeds.
Police were called to Victoria Road in Headingley at about 6.25pm on Monday, September 5.
A 35-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Armed officers were deployed to carry out arrest enquiries.
They detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road at about 8.30pm.
He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.