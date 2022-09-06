News you can trust since 1754
Victoria Road Headingley: Murder investigation launched after woman killed in Leeds

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was killed in Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:14 am
Police were called to Victoria Road in Headingley at about 6.25pm on Monday, September 5.

A 35-year-old woman was found with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The murder suspect was arrested on Kirkstall Road.

Armed officers were deployed to carry out arrest enquiries.

They detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road at about 8.30pm.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

