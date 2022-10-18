Vintage Cash Cow: Yorkshire antiques dealership cordoned off after live grenade delivered in the post
An antiques dealership in Leeds city centre has been cordoned off after a live grenade was delivered to the business in the post.
Vintage Cash Cow on Leylands Road confirmed they had received the item and described what it was believed to be. Both the business and neighbouring buildings were evacuated.
West Yorkshire Police are now awaiting the arrivail of specialist army bomb disposal teams.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called by a business premises on Leylands Road, Leeds at about 11.37am today (Tuesday 18 October) to a report they had been sent a suspicious item.
“Following further enquiries, a cordon has been put in place and the army explosives ordnance department are attending.
“The incident remains ongoing.”
Vintage Cash Cow customers are asked to send antiques in the post, which are then valued by experts who offer the sender a cash price that they can choose to accept or have their items returned.