Police said the vintage MK1 Ford Escort was kept in a locked garage in Northallerton. But thieves used power tools to enter the garage then cut through two locked gates to steal the motor from a lockup.
North Yorkshire Police said the car was stolen at around 1.30am on Wednesday, April 26.
It was later seen heading north on the A1 towards Durham and Sunderland.
Detectives have appealed for any sightings of the car, which has the registration FEV 999H, to be reported to them.
The Escort is one of the long-standing iconic models in the history of rallying, dating back to when the first-generation car hit the market in 1967.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12230074072. Alternatively, call Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.