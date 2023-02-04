Vintage Rolex watch and jewellery stolen after masked men rob Yorkshire home

A vintage Rolex watch and jewellery was stolen in a robbery where masked men threatened a woman in her own home, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said at around 6.30pm on January 7, three masked men forced their way into a home on Pickard Crescent in Sheffield. A woman in her 40s was inside the house, and she was threatened by the men before they stole jewellery and a vintage Rolex watch. The woman was not injured during the robbery, but was left shaken.

The force has now shared images of the jewellery in a bid to track them down.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re sharing images of the jewellery taken and want to hear from anyone who may hold information about where the items are or who is responsible for the robbery. Officers are also keen to speak to anyone living locally who may have witnessed the group prior to or after the robbery, or who may have video doorbell footage that could help the investigation.”

Jewellery stolen from a house in Pickard Crescent in Sheffield