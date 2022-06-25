Vulnerable boy, 13, attacked as he got off bus in Yorkshire after leaving school

The boy was attacked by a group of youths on Bentley Road in Doncaster on Thursday, June 23.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is reported that the victim was on a bus with the eight youths, and after getting off the bus on Bentley Road was approached and was assaulted.

"His injuries were not life-threatening. It is also alleged that the group stole the boy's backpack.”

The boy suffered bruising around his eye after the attack

The boy’s mum urged anyone with information to come forward, she told sister paper Doncaster Free Press: “I am hoping you would help me appeal for CCTV footage in my area as my son is extremely vulnerable with special needs so he doesn't understand why this has happened.”