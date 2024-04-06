Wakefield blaze: Man in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a Yorkshire house fire

A man has been left in a serious condition in hospital after a house fire in Wakefield.
By Rachael Grealish
Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:02 BST

The emergency services, including West Yorkshire Police, were called just after 7 am on Saturday (Apr 6) to reports of a house fire.

The services then attended the scene of the blaze on Potter Avenue, in Wakefield.

There were six people in the property during the fire, however, they were all able to escape.

One man suffered serious injuries from the fire and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The other five people suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

A large cordon was put in place around the Wakefield home.

West Yorkshire Police said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances but enquiries remain ongoing.”

The cordon remains in place while police, fire service and ambulance continue their enquiries and secure the location.