The emergency services, including West Yorkshire Police, were called just after 7 am on Saturday (Apr 6) to reports of a house fire.

The services then attended the scene of the blaze on Potter Avenue, in Wakefield.

There were six people in the property during the fire, however, they were all able to escape.

One man suffered serious injuries from the fire and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The other five people suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

A large cordon was put in place around the Wakefield home.

West Yorkshire Police said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances but enquiries remain ongoing.”