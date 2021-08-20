The victim was approaching his car on Wessenden Head Road on Wednesday evening at around 8.50pm when he noticed a man standing by his car who struck up a conversation with him.

Two other men then crept up on the victim from behind and assaulted him in the robbery, in which they stole his wallet and watch.

West Yorkshire Police, who are investigating the robbery, said the three men then fled the scene in a dark blue Vauxhall Astra GSI, driving off at speed.

Wessenden Head Road, between Holmfirth and Meltham, which is a popular spot for walkers

The victim was unharmed during the incident, but understandably shaken.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 6ft 2ins of slim build and aged in his late 20s. He had ginger hair, which was long on the top with short sides, and had a bit of stubble. He was believed to be wearing a black hoodie with a white Adidas logo.

The second man is described as a white male, and the third man is described as white, around 5ft 11ins, of heavy build.

Officers are keen to identify the three men, who may be able to assist with enquiries. They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark blue Vauxhall Astra GSI driving erratically around the area or may have dash cam footage that can assist with enquiries.