A woman has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of three children who were found with "serious stab injuries", police have said.

Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, on February 6, after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service. A four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries and taken to hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.

The three children were treated for their injuries at Leeds General Infirmary and are currently recovering. The two-year-old boy was the most seriously hurt, while the three-month-old baby and four-year-old girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have now said a 34-year-old woman, who was also treated for injuries, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. She appeared before magistrates on Monday and was remanded in custody, a spokesperson said.

A police cordon near to a property in Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, where a woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after four people, including three children, were found seriously injured. Officers were called to the address at about 8am after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023.