Wanted: HMRC hunting Batley man involved in £50,000 tax fraud

A Batley tax cheat, who stole more than £50,000, is wanted by HM Revenue and Customs.

Adrian Armitage, of Aysgarth Road, Batley, admitted submitting false tax returns at Leeds Crown Court in January 2017.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court for sentencing on June 29, 2017.

The 50-year-old was involved in submitting 35 false Self Assessment returns to claim tax repayments of £51,023.89 which he was not entitled to.

Sandra Smith, assistant director of HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service said: “Armitage stole taxpayer’s money which should have been used to fund our public services.

"He admitted his crime in court but chose to run and hide. We will do everything in our power to track him down.

“I urge anyone with information about Armitage’s whereabouts to report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

