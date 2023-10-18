War medals and memorabilia stolen in overnight burglary in South Yorkshire

Officers in Rotherham are appealing for information following a burglary in which war medals were stolen.

On Thursday September 28 at around 2.15am, it is reported that a number of sentimental items were stolen during a burglary on Morthern Road, Wickersley.

The items reported to have been stolen include war medals and memorabilia, collectable coins, including Roman coins and a large number of watches including two Rolex Submariner, Casio digital watch, Omega Seamaster, Links of London watch and black Tag Heur Formula 1 watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

On Thursday 28 September around 2.15am, it is reported that a number of sentimental items were stolen during a burglary on Morthern Road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you recognise these items? Do you live in the area and have CCTV that could help us in our investigations?

“You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/173471/23 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad