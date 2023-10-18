War medals and memorabilia stolen in overnight burglary in South Yorkshire
On Thursday September 28 at around 2.15am, it is reported that a number of sentimental items were stolen during a burglary on Morthern Road, Wickersley.
The items reported to have been stolen include war medals and memorabilia, collectable coins, including Roman coins and a large number of watches including two Rolex Submariner, Casio digital watch, Omega Seamaster, Links of London watch and black Tag Heur Formula 1 watch.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you recognise these items? Do you live in the area and have CCTV that could help us in our investigations?
“You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/173471/23 when you get in touch.
“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org”