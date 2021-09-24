Ben Armstrong found the spikes drilled into the road. (Pic: Ben Armstrong)

Ben Armstrong issued the warning on Facebook after he found the metal spikes on Ireby Road, near Ingleton in North Yorkshire, close to the border with Lancashire.

North Yorkshire Police are aware of the incident and were looking into the matter.

Mr Armstrong said it is a matter of time until someone gets hurt, as it is the second time he has found spikes in the road.

Mr Armstong, said: "I spoke to the police, they had already had a report on the road.

"They were made aware of where I work so they could come collect the spikes but I’ve not had anyone call me back or anything. They did also say they couldn’t decide who’s road it was under. Lancs or North Yorks'.