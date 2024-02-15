Warren Spence was thought to be living at an address where the woman was found dead on Monday (Feb 12). West Yorkshire Police were called to Brownhill Terrace in Harehills, Leeds, at around 3.30pm following a call expressing concern for a woman.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 44-year-old woman. A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death and released under investigation.But detectives leading the murder probe are now hoping to track down 54-year-old Warren Spence, and have released photos and footage of his latest known movements in a bid to catch him.

Officers have released CCTV footage of him at a shop in Leeds city centre on February 10 and at a petrol station on Low Road, Hunslet on February 11. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We urgently need to speak to Warren Spence in connection with our murder enquiry and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or anyone who has information that could assist in tracing him.

“We understand that Warren often walks with a limp which can be seen on the footage below and frequents Leeds City Centre as well as areas of South Leeds including Hunslet and Belle Isle. Information from the public is vital and anyone who knows anything that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who may have knowledge of his current whereabouts, is urged to contact us.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999.”