"Watch as burglar rifles through coat pockets in 79-year-old's house in Yorkshire - but CCTV sees him jailed"

A man who burgled the home of a 79-year-old has been jailed after members of the public identified him from CCTV.

Karl Lambert, 38, was jailed for 11 months after breaking into the house in Cliffe, near Selby, just after midnight on Monday 16 September.

CCTV installed by the victim's relatives captured the thief rifling through the pockets of coats in the hall of his home near Selby

Worried relatives had installed CCTV cameras throughout the victim's home after it was burgled four times the same year.

The CCTV footage shows the burglar, in a boiler suit and with his face covered, going through the pockets of coats hung up in the hallway.

The burglar, who had a headlamp and torch, was then captured by another camera in the dining room, examining documents laid on a table and looking into envelopes.

Both times he appears to notice the presence of a camera and goes towards it to blank it out.

Karl Lambert Picture: North Yorkshire Police

However the CCTV was soon shared with North Yorkshire Police, who then issued an appeal asking if anyone could identify the man.

Lambert’s name was suggested by members of the public and he was arrested the following day where he refused to comment during police interviews.

At the time there was not enough to charge him and he was released under investigation.

However investigators were later able to link drops of blood found on a brown paper bag which had been used to cover up a security light at the property to Lambert.

He was arrested again but continued to maintain his innocence however, he was charged with burglary and remanded in custody.

At a hearing at York Crown Court on Monday, Lambert, of Portland Farm, Hemingbrough, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 months in jail and ordered to pay court costs.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Hannah McPeake said it was a "spineless crime".

She thanked members of the public who put his name forward, adding; "I’m extremely pleased for the victim and his family that this ordeal is over and that Lambert is now behind bars where he belongs.”