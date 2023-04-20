All Sections
Watch as police chase down group of bikers in the Yorkshire Dales driving like they were on a' grand prix track'

Watch as police chase down a group of bikers in the Yorkshire Dales.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

The scenes, which air on Traffic Cops on Channel 5, see officers deal with bikers speeding around country lanes.

One biker gets away but with CCTV and social media on their side, the cops track the suspect down and report him to court for dangerous riding.

North Yorkshire Police officer Pete Stringer said the area was an “ accident hotspot” and the bikers in question were “weaving all over the place as if they were on a ‘grand prix track.”

The scenes, which air on Traffic Cops on Channel 5, see officers deal with bikers speeding around country lanes. Photo: Traffic Cops, Channel 5
The scenes, which air on Traffic Cops on Channel 5, see officers deal with bikers speeding around country lanes. Photo: Traffic Cops, Channel 5

He said: “This problem we have every single weekend in the Yorkshire Dales and why we have so many fatalities.

"What could be worth risking your life that much to get away?”

The bikers were going well over 100mph, on the wrong side of the road on a blind bend, he said.

Traffic Cops airs on Monday’s at 8pm on Channel 5.