WATCH: CCTV released of Vicky Glass' final sighting as murder reinvestigated in Danby near Whitby

Vicky was last seen being dropped off by a taxi driver at 4am on September 24 2000, on Union Street at the junction of Eshwood Square, Middlesbrough.

Vicky’s body was found on November 3 2000 in a stream in the village of Danby, North Yorkshire.

The case was reviewed by Cleveland Police’s Historical Investigation Unit in 2021, and a newly formed team, led by Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr, has been actively reinvestigating Vicky Glass’ death using new forensic techniques, speaking to potential witnesses and looking at over 200 hours of CCTV footage from the time of her disappearance.

The investigation into the murder of Vicky Glass has been reopened

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage of Vicky Glass has been obtained which show her in the hours before her disappearance.

This footage shows Vicky in the company of a friend in the Cannon Park area of Middlesbrough. This has provided detectives with more detailed information, including exactly what clothing Vicky Glass was wearing on the day of her disappearance.

Vicky Glass is shown to be wearing light coloured trousers, a light-coloured top, white trainers and a dark coloured puffer style jacket.

Cleveland Police has spoken to the friend from the CCTV footage who provided important information to the investigation including that shortly after the footage was taken Vicky engaged in a conversation with a lorry driver who provided her with some money. Vicky left some personal effects with the lorry driver and agreed to meet him later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police will be at Danby Village Hall until November 9

The lorry driver is described as male, white, 34 to 38 years old at the time, broad build and had a distinctive mole on his face.

Cleveland Police has released the CCTV footage in the hope that more people come forward to help with the investigation based on details they remember having viewed the footage.

The investigation team are extremely interested to speak to the lorry driver or anyone who might know his identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in the village of Danby, Cleveland Police will be distributing flyers and questionnaires to residents to try and jog people’s memories of any potential sightings of Vicky Glass in the area back in November 2000.

DCI Peter Carr, Historical Investigation Unit

Did residents of Danby have any concerns about people residing or visiting the village prior to Vicky Glass’ body being found?

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr said: “We are calling on the residents of Danby to try and think back to November 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now have CCTV footage and witness accounts showing Vicky fit and well in Middlesbrough in September 2000.

"A few months later her body was found in Danby, North Yorkshire.

Police are pursuing enquiries in the North York Moors village of Danby

"Vicky did not have access to a car and wasn’t known to frequent or have any association to Danby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Therefore, the enquiries being undertaken are crucial and we ask the residents to help if they can.”

Police will be at Danby Village Hall until Wednesday November 9 from 9.30am until 3pm.

Anyone who has new information or knew Vicky and has not spoken to the police before, is encouraged to come forward.

DCI Carr said: “We are hoping to build a picture of Danby in the year 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who saw anything, suspicious activities or visitors in the village around that time is asked to come forward.”

Debbie Swales and Revival North Yorkshire will be at Danby Village Hall to provide community support

Cleveland Police are being assisted with their enquiries by Revival North Yorkshire, who will provide community support for the investigation.

Revival North Yorkshire’s managing director, Debbie Swales said: “Some people may say it’s just a thought and might want to speak to us instead of the police and we’ll be here the whole time if they would like to speak to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of Vicky Glass issued a statement regarding the new appeal.

In it they said: “We feel the loss of Vicky every day, she deserves justice and hope that this reinvestigation puts those responsible behind bars.

“She did not deserve to have her life taken, no one had the right to do that.

“Vicky was loved deeply by us, and as a family we have been through turmoil especially as mam Deborah passed away without any answers, knowing Vicky’s killer is out there and people have information that they are not coming forward with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please do the right thing and help get justice for Vicky and give our family some hope of healing. We plead with you to do the right thing by contacting the police or Crimestoppers.”

Four people have been arrested in connection with Vicky’s murder since 2000, but all have been released with no further action.

Information about Vicky and the case are available here: www.vickyglass.co.uk.

Anyone with information can call the investigation team directly on 01642 301773, Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.