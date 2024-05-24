A dangerous driver drove away from the scene after knocking an innocent father and son off their bikes – only to crash into the back of another car.

Paul Yates, 36, got behind the wheel of his car while uninsured and only holding a provisional driving licence after spending an evening socialising in Barnsley on January 20, 2023.

At around 9pm he was driving along Royston Road in Barnsley, when he tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control of his Volkswagen Golf, crashing into Dean Jones, 44, and Lewis Daines, 16, who were out cycling together.

Yates then got out of his car and walked over to Dean and Lewis who laid critically injured on the ground before getting back in his car and fleeing the scene. Witnesses stayed with the pair and called for help, while CCTV footage showed his extremely damaged car driving off – with the bonnet flying up and blocking his view out of his windscreen.

The father and son later died.

Yates continued to drive away and was involved in another crash with a Volkswagen Tiguan which had children inside. He crashed into the back of the vehicle and drove off again as he tried to escape the police.

He was on the run for 11 days until the police finally caught up with him.

Yates, of Manor Road, Barnsley, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (May 20) charged with causing the deaths by dangerous driving and a separate count of dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, reduced from 18 years due to his early guilty plea. He was also disqualified from driving for 13 years.

Lead Investigating Officer, Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit at South Yorkshire Police, said: “Throughout this investigation, Dean, Lewis and their family have remained at the heart of our inquiry, alongside ensuring Yates cannot cause any further harm to our communities.

“Following the collision, witnesses helped us to identify Yates and confirm his involvement, with extensive enquiries leading us to discover that he was travelling more than the 30mph limit, and had been drinking prior. This helped us build a strong case against him and ensure he was brought before the courts.

“Our thoughts remain with Dean and Lewis’ family. As their heartache continues, they have showed immense strength in supporting us to bring Yates to justice. Thankfully, the occupants of the Volkswagen Tiguan were not serious injured during the collision.