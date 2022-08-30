Watch horrifying moment 15-year-old evaded police wrong way down M606 as he is jailed for deaths of three people
This is the horrifying moment a 15-year-old driving a van turned down a slip road to enter the M606 the wrong way – before crashing into a taxi and causing the deaths of three people
Jack Simpson, now 16, has been jailed for six years at Bradford Crown Court today after pleading guilty to causing the deaths of three people in a fatal motorway collision.
Simpson was sentenced for three offences of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving following a collision on the M606 in Bradford on Monday June 13.
Simpson had been driving a Ford Transit van on Bradford Road in the vicinity of Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw shortly before it was involved in a head on collision with a taxi at 10.45pm on June 13.
The taxi driver, Sohail Ali, 28, and passenger Simon McHugh, 49, died at the scene.
Kyden Leadbeater, 18 – a passenger in the ford transit van - died in hospital.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said:
“This has been a tragic incident on our roads and we welcome Simpson admitting causing death by dangerous driving and facing the consequences of his actions.
“The recklessness of Simpson shows the deadly cost of dangerous driving, he has shown no regards for other road users or his passengers.
“Our thoughts remain with the families affected by this awful road traffic collision.”
West Yorkshire Police referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who are looking into the short police pursuit of a Ford Transit van prior to the collision.