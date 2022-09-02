Watch moment drug dealer goes flying over handlebars on police chase near Yorkshire border

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Quick was brought to an abrupt stop as he tried to outrun officers during the dramatic pursuit through Church Warsop, in Nottinghamshire near the South Yorkshire border, on September 10, 2020.

The video shows him colliding with a van and going headfirst into a bush, before quickly getting up and running away.

Traffic police had spotted the 26-year-old in the village after receiving intelligence of drug dealing activity in the area. But when officers pulled up alongside the rider as he queued at a junction, he hurtled off into the distance at speed.

Quick ignored requests to pull over and refused to slow down as he dangerously weaved in between traffic as officers gave chase. At one stage, the reckless rider swerved to avoid an oncoming car and also mounted the pavement on a blind corner while still travelling at high speed.

He was brought to a halt when he failed to brake in time as he approached a junction and was flung straight over the handlebars into a bush as he narrowly avoided a van. Miraculously, Quick managed to avoid injury and tried to run away before being caught by officers on foot shortly afterwards.

Officers found 40 wraps of cannabis in his rucksack and a search of his home uncovered a large quantity of cash, more cannabis and some 'burner' phones. Quick pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs at Nottingham Crown Court on August 30.

He narrowly avoided jail after being handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Quick, of Mansfield, in Nottinghamshire, must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Sentencing, Recorder Michael Auty QC, said: "Both the matters you're here for today are very serious. Some people think that cannabis is harmless drug, but you wouldn't need to sit where I do for very long before you realise that those people are fools. The dangerous driving was also appalling and nearly led to you killing yourself, while you could've quite easily killed someone else as well."

PC Josh Martin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said after the case: "Quick's driving that day was completely unacceptable and isn't something that should ever be replicated on our roads. As the judge rightly said, his actions could've quite easily resulted in both him and other road users being seriously injured.