Watch moment have-a-go hero tackles gun-wielding robber on 20-minute crime spree

This is the moment a shop worker became a have-a-go hero when an armed robber burst into his store on a crime spree.

Marlon Stewart committed 13 crimes in the space of about 20 minutes on the evening of July 19 last year – but it was only when he came up against shop worker Niall Stranix that his spree was brought to an end.

An angry Stewart was demanding money from staff members at One Stop store, in Chandos Gardens, Leeds, when he pointed a handgun at a terrified female member of staff. Mr Stranix jumped on him and got him in a headlock. Stewart lashed out with a bottle, causing two cuts on the head of the 61-year-old hero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stranix held onto him during an intense struggle despite knowing the robber was still holding the gun. However, The pistol had started to break apart as the two fought and was later believed to have been a plastic BB gun.

Marlon Stewart committed 13 crimes in the space of about 20 minutes on the evening of July 19 last year

The struggle meant Stewart’s face was recognisable on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and he was later identified by police.

His crime spree had started when Stewart bought a bottle of vodka at a corner shop near Chapel Allerton Park, before confronting three 19-year-old males in the park. He robbed two of them of their mobile phones after showing them a handgun in his waistband.

Just minutes later, with his face masked and carrying the vodka bottle, he went into the Premier shop, in Lidgett Lane, and threatened the member of staff at the counter with what appeared to be a handgun. While he was forcing the staff member to open the till, a female customer entered the shop and Stewart approached her and threatened her to hand over the keys to her car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff member managed to escape from the shop while Stewart was distracted. He stole cash from the till and left the scene in the woman’s white Audi A1. The stolen car was reported by members of the public being driven dangerously in Roundhay Road a short time later, crashing into a barrier, swerving in and out of traffic and running red lights.

The two men who had been robbed in Chapel Allerton Park contacted police to report the incident shortly before 9pm and it was then linked to the other offences.

After a protracted investigation, Stewart was arrested by police and charged with four counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery; five counts of possession of a firearm while committing a robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in relation to the evening’s incidents.

Stewart, 37,

pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on October 28. He was jailed today (Apr 17) for ten years and four months with an extended licence period of five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk, of Leeds District CID, said: “Stewart put all these victims through some really frightening experiences when he carried out these robberies over a very short space of time.

“He was clearly desperate and dangerous, and those who encountered him were put in genuine fear when he confronted them at gunpoint.

“While we always advise members of the public in such situations to think of their safety first, we must recognise the incredible bravery that Niall Stranix showed in making the decision to tackle him while he was threatening his female colleague.

“Despite not knowing if the gun he was holding was real or not, he showed tremendous courage in taking him on and it was his actions that directly led to Stewart’s face being captured on CCTV and him being identified as the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad