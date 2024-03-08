The bizarre incident unfolded on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton at around 4:40pm on March 4.

The man who made the recording, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I was in disbelief. The police just seemed to ignore them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There were no blue lights put on, and they didn't even go after them. "

Dashcam footage appears to show bike-riding youths chucking objects at a police car

The witness said as soon as the traffic lights changed "the police car turned left - just totally ignoring them".

He added: "It just seemed like people carrying on as if nothing were happened."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "No damage occurred to the police vehicle which was struck by a food product.