Watch moment masked youths throw food at police car in Yorkshire
The bizarre incident unfolded on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton at around 4:40pm on March 4.
The man who made the recording, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I was in disbelief. The police just seemed to ignore them.
"There were no blue lights put on, and they didn't even go after them. "
The witness said as soon as the traffic lights changed "the police car turned left - just totally ignoring them".
He added: "It just seemed like people carrying on as if nothing were happened."
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "No damage occurred to the police vehicle which was struck by a food product.
"Active enquiries have been ongoing by Batley and Spen officers into the incident and we are speaking with nearby businesses."
