Watch moment speeding driver crashes into fence in Yorkshire as police launch crackdown

West Yorkshire Police has been working to tackle car cruising events meeting on the Euroway Trading Estate in Bradford. The force said it had officers working on the operation for the last 15 months after members of the public raised concerns about dangerous driving, excessive noise and littering. Damage has also been caused to grass verges and fences.

And one driver earlier this year certainly caused damage to a fence on Wharfdale Road, as the video released by the officers shows.

It shows the car speeding along the road before crashing into the fence in the distance. It also shows the aftermath of the crash.

Damage to the fence on Wharfdale Road in Bradford

The force said a 25-year-old man from Cleckheaton admitted to driving without due care at attention after crashing into a fence at a corurt hearing on May 24. He caused thousands of pounds of damage, and was given five penalty points on his licence and ordered to pay £204 in fines.

Police Constable Joe Button of Bradford South neighbourhood policing team, said: “I hope this sends a clear message that police, and partners will take action against this type of behaviour. Careless and dangerous driving not only puts the driver, but other road users and the local community at risk.

“We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour and we are working closely with Bradford Council to enforce the PSPO (Public Space Protection Order) which is in place and prohibits car meet events in Bradford. There is a minimum £100 fine for just turning up to the car meet under the PSPO.”

Councillor Abdul Jabar, neighbourhoods and community safety portfolio holder for Bradford Council, added: “Illegal car meets which often involve dangerous and antisocial driving are clearly unacceptable and the council and our partners are doing everything we can to crack down on them.

“These joint operations and successful prosecutions send a clear message to those who might be considering taking part and we will continue to take firm action against irresponsible drivers who disrupt and disturb local communities.”

Over the course of the operation, eight drivers have been convicted of driving offences with five vehicles being seized, four section 59 warnings and three Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) fixed penalty notices being handed out.

A total of 34 penalty points were issued, and more than £4200 worth of fines given out. Three drivers were banned from driving, two of them for 6 months each, while the third was given 18 months for racing on a public road.

PC Button added: ““We are also working closely with the community and I would urge anyone who witnesses anti-social driving or who information about any illegal car meet to please report it to us via the Report It options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it.”

