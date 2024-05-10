A drug dealer who threw £285,000 worth of heroin onto a busy motorway during a police chase before smashing through a barrier at a major airport has been jailed.

Dramatic footage shows Neil Corrigan, 42, dangerously weaving through traffic on the M56 in Cheshire before driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

He can be seen throwing a large bag of the class A drug out of the truck he was driving, which police later discovered to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After crashing through the parking barrier at Manchester Airport, he comes to a dead end before making on foot.

Police footage of chase with Neil Corrigan’s truck driving the wrong way around a roundabout on March 6, 2024

Footage from a police helicopter shows him running through the grounds of the airport before an officer catches up to him.

Corrigan, of Scarborough, turns to confront the officer, who appears to spray him in the face before arresting him.

He was sentenced to five years in prison by Chester Crown Court on Thursday, May 9. He has also been banned from driving for five years and four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheshire Police said he'd earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Neil Corrigan

The court heard how at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 5 March, officers attempted to stop a white Mercedes Sprinter van driven by Corrigan on the M56, near Warrington.

Corrigan failed to stop and threw a large package out of the window before making off at speed.

Officers chased his vehicle as it travelled along the M56 into Manchester and then onto the A555 towards Manchester Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van subsequently came to a stop after driving through a barrier near the entrance of a multi-storey car park at Terminal One.

Corrigan attempted to make off on foot, but was arrested near to the Radisson Blue Hotel.

Officers subsequently returned to the M56 where they recovered two brown packages each containing 1kg of heroin.

Another two empty brown bags were also recovered, containing the remnants of a large amount of heroin which had spilt over the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police drugs expert estimated that the 2kg of heroin which was recovered by officers had a street value of £142,850.00.

The force said it was therefore likely that Corrigan was transporting more than £285,000 worth of drugs in total.

Chief Inspector John Forshaw said after sentencing: "This is another fantastic result which has led to the removal of a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets of Cheshire and further afield.

"The manner of Corrigan's driving was extremely dangerous, showing no regard for the safety of innocent members of the public as part of his failed attempt to flee officers.