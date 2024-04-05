Watch: Over 200 'irresponsible' drivers caught using phones on Yorkshire roads in Police operation
Since the beginning of 2024 15 people have died on the Yorkshire roads.
Following this South Yorkshire Police launched an operation to crack down on those who pose a risk on the roads.
In the two-week operation, 254 drivers were caught committing various offences including using a mobile phone while driving, not in proper control of their vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, having no insurance and driving without due care.
During week one of the operation, officers had access to the National Highway unmarked Heavy Goods Vehicle tractor unit, which allows officers to carry out their duties from a greater height, seeing inside higher vehicles, as well as those below them.
During the second week, which focussed on urban areas within the county, 45 drivers were caught using their mobile phones or not being in proper control of their vehicle.
Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Not a day goes by where officers do not enforce against someone who takes the decision to risk other’s lives.
“We unfortunately are too familiar with delivering devastating news to families when their loved one has died in a collision, and no matter your length of service, it never gets easier.
“We support the National Police Chiefs’ Council and are thankful to National Highways for allowing us use of their cab to support our efforts.
“You can’t control other people’s actions and decisions, but you can your own. Don’t drive if you are under the influence and when you are driving wear your seatbelt, lock your phone away and adhere to the speed limits.”
Inspector Collings went on to explain of those caught 46 were making a call, 37 were texting, 11 emailing and six were scrolling social media.
Those caught using their mobile phone also reflected the national research that men and those under 25 are most likely to use their phone than others.
Anyone caught using a mobile will receive six points on their licence and a fine.
A person who has passed their driving test within two years will instantly lose their licence.