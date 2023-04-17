WATCH: Police in Yorkshire use drone camera to catch speeding motorbike rider

Officers in West Yorkshire used a Police Drone to catch a motorbike rider for a number of offences.

Officers have been deployed on Operation Heelfield in the North and East of Halifax which focuses on the Anti-Social use of vehicles, police said.

The footage was filmed in Mixenden by a Police Drone.

The bike was seized shortly after when it came to a stop and the rider was reported for a number of driving offences according to police.

Officers have been deployed on Operation Heelfield in the North and East of Halifax which focuses on the Anti-Social use of vehicles.

Officers also stop searched a man on Keighley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found to be in possession of a large kitchen knife and an axe and was arrested and charged to court for possessing a bladed article in a public place.

A suspected stolen quad bike was located in the Illingworth area and was recovered to allow the Vehicle Identification Unit to reveal its true identity.

Officers also stopped a vehicle with the driver providing false details.

A police post said: “Unfortunately for him, the details he gave Officers was for a wanted male which made him remember his real name pretty quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad