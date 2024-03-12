Watch the moment a Yorkshire teen gets arrested after being caught raiding gun shop

On January 13, 2024, South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a break-in at a gun shop on Ash Holt Industrial Estate in the Finningley area of Doncaster.

When firearms officers arrived at the scene a black Honda was trying to escape the area.

Officers blocked the Honda from leaving and opened the car to find a balaclava-clad man driving – later revealed to be Kodi Singleton, 18, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth.

In bodycam footage it’s shown how Singleton was pulled from the vehicle and detained by officers.

When the Honda was searched officers found a box full of shotgun cartridges.

These were confirmed as being stolen from the gun shop, with Singleton having entered the shop by removing a metal cage and window.

Many air weapons and ammunition were piled outside the shop but the arrival of officers meant none of these items were stolen.

A second vehicle which was spotted at the compound but managed to escape has since been recovered with three air weapons found inside it.

Singleton was arrested and taken into custody before being charged with burglary.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 15.

He was then sentenced to two years and one month in a young offenders institution at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (Mar 5).

PC Sam Graham, the officer in charge of the case, said: "The quick response of our officers resulted in Singleton being apprehended at the scene and prevented multiple firearms from potentially ending up in the wrong hands.

"We will not tolerate gun crime in our communities and we remain committed to removing dangerous firearms and ammunitions from our streets in order to keep South Yorkshire a safe place for people to live, visit, work and stay.

"If you are concerned about firearms and have any information you want to pass on to us, please do so.