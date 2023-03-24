This video shows the moment a man who was high on crack cocaine turned onto the M1 going in the wrong direction in a bid to escape police during a high-speed chase.

But unfortunately for Tahir Razaq, South Yorkshire Police officers were lay in wait for him and managed to safely bring him to a stop without anyone being hurt. Razaq, of Ribston Place, in Sheffield, failed to stop for police officers when asked to on January 13, 2022 in Rotherham.

A police check found the Kia he was driving erratically was thought to be linked to organised crime, and when he failed to stop for police, a high-speed chase began. He decided to join the M1 at junction 34 – down the wrong slip road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers decided it was too dangerous to chase him on the wrong carriageway, and lay in wait for him to leave the motorway. A short time later, he was spotted by PC Michael Ramsden who managed to bring him to a stop.

Tahir Razaq has been jailed for 18 months following the high speed chase

PC Ramsden said: “I heard over the radio that Razaq had already failed to stop for district officers and then sighted his car at the roundabout at junction 34. Razaq failed to stop again and knowing he had already been onto the motorway network, I used tactical contact to stop his car.

“He was high on drugs and completely unremorseful of the danger he had posed to innocent road users. During the initial pursuit Razaq had driven through traffic lights and at speed, reaching 90mph on a 40mph road.

“During my pursuit with Razaq he again attempted to go onto the wrong side of the M1. I used tactical contact to bring him and his vehicle to a stop, even then Razaq still didn’t give in and attempted to run away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad