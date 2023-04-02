All Sections
Watch the moment Yorkshire traffic cops found thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in car boot

This is the moment traffic cops seized thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from a car boot in Yorkshire.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 14:47 BST

In North Yorkshire, a tip off leads to a major drugs bust for the Traffic Cops, and the arrest of an international drug runner travelling through the county with a massive haul of cannabis.

Traffic Cops airs on Monday’s at 8pm on Channel 5.

