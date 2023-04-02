Watch the moment Yorkshire traffic cops found thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in car boot

In North Yorkshire, a tip off leads to a major drugs bust for the Traffic Cops, and the arrest of an international drug runner travelling through the county with a massive haul of cannabis.
Traffic Cops airs on Monday’s at 8pm on Channel 5.
This is the moment traffic cops seized thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from a car boot in Yorkshire.
