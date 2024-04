On Saturday March 9 around 2:45am, North Yorkshire Police received numerous calls into their control room following reports of a vehicle going contraflow to traffic on the M1 Southbound, at Junction 35A.

Cameras from National Highways captured the car join the motorway and drive for two junctions before leaving the carriageway.

Drivers, including those in heavy goods vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid head-on collisions.

WATCH: Vehicle being driven wrong way down M1 as police highlight dangers of drink driving

The driver was stopped by officers and breathalysed.

He blew 125, with the legal limit being 35.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and dangerous driving.

He remains on police bail.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “This sequence of driving could have had catastrophic consequences and caused a fatal collision as poor judgment meant the vehicle’s erratic driving continued for two junctions.

“Alcohol seriously affects your judgement and reaction time, and you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you are under the influence of alcohol.

