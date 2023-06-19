All Sections
Weeland Road, Eggborough crash, Man killed and another man critically injured after two van crash near Eggborough in Yorkshire

A man has died and another man is critically ill following a crash in Yorkshire.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST

It happened on Weeland Road, between Eggborough and Knottingley, at just before 7pm on Saturday, June 17.

Two small, white vans, which were travelling in opposite directions, crashed.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured.

He remains critically ill in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them and ask for Richard Grey.