Weeland Road, Eggborough crash, Man killed and another man critically injured after two van crash near Eggborough in Yorkshire
A man has died and another man is critically ill following a crash in Yorkshire.
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST
It happened on Weeland Road, between Eggborough and Knottingley, at just before 7pm on Saturday, June 17.
Two small, white vans, which were travelling in opposite directions, crashed.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.
A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured.
He remains critically ill in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them and ask for Richard Grey.