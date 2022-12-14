South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Main Street, Wentworth, Rotherham at 1.51pm yesterday afternoon (13 December).“It is reported that the rear door of a waste transfer lorry which was travelling towards Wentworth Garden Centre opened while the vehicle was in motion and collided with two pedestrians.“The first pedestrian, a 65-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening head injuries. The second pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, suffered head injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.“Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or saw the HGV prior to the incident to get in touch, as officers work to establish the circumstances.“You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 455 of 13 December 2022.”