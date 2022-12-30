Pictures from the scene of a murder in Yorkshire show police officers guarding the scene and forensic officers gathering evidence.

Humberside Police were called to the scene in a sleepy Yorkshire village on December 28 following reports of an assault on a man. Officers arrested a 53-year-old woman at the scene in West Cowick in East Yorkshire. A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death, the force later confirmed.

He has now been named as construction worker Paul Hanson. Paul was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A murder investigation was launched and officers have moved to allay fears from locals.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said: "We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern to people in the village and surrounding areas. However, I wish to reassure people that this was an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and, as such, there is no wider risk to members of the public.

"Officers will remain in West Cowick over the coming days whilst we continue with our investigation, and a scene guard will remain in place.”

Paul’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 435 of December 28.

Police were called to Little London Lane, at 7.15pm on December 28 to reports a man has been assaulted.

