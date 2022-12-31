Humberside Police said: “Teresa Hanson, aged 53, of West Cowick has been charged with murder of Paul Hanson, 54, and has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Saturday 31 December).
“We were called at 7.15pm to a property on Little London Lane on Wednesday 28 December to reports that a man had sustained a stab wound.
“The man was taken to hospital, but sadly he died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.”
Mr Hanson is believed to have worked in construction. In July, Mrs Hanson posted a tribute to her husband of 34 years on Facebook as they celebrated their wedding anniversary, confirming they had two children and three grandchildren together. She ran a business from the house selling luxury homeware items such as room sprays.