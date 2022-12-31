A woman has been charged with the murder of a father-of-two at a house in a village near Goole.

Humberside Police said: “Teresa Hanson, aged 53, of West Cowick has been charged with murder of Paul Hanson, 54, and has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Saturday 31 December).

“We were called at 7.15pm to a property on Little London Lane on Wednesday 28 December to reports that a man had sustained a stab wound.

“The man was taken to hospital, but sadly he died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.”

Police leave the couple's home in West Cowick carrying evidence

