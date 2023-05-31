Humberside Police have raided a house on one of East Yorkshire’s most expensive roads and seized around £10,000 worth of Class A drugs.

The search took place on West Ella Road in Kirk Ella, near Beverley – a street where the average house price is over £580,000. Most of the village of West Ella is part of a Conservation Area and there are numerous listed buildings associated with West Ella Hall, the former seat of the Sykes family of Sledmere House near Driffield.

The street near Hull Golf Club has been nicknamed ‘millionaires’ row’ and ‘the Knightsbridge of the East Riding’ and has been home to Lottery winners and footballers over the years, as well as the late businessman Eddie Healey, who lived at the hall and was a Sunday Times Rich List regular.

Humberside Police said: “Three people have been arrested after officers from our Beverley Neighbourhood Policing Team and Operation Galaxy executed a warrant at a property on West Ella Road in Kirk Ella yesterday (Tuesday 30 May).

"Upon searching the property, officers discovered approximately £10,000 worth of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, along with around £6000 in cash.

"A 37-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.