Emergency services were called to Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, last night, Friday, July 15.

A woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries.

Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, where a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack on Friday, July 15 (pic: Google)

South Yorkshire Police today said: “We were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton at about 10.15pm last night by a member of the public stating a dog had attacked himself and a woman.

“Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and found a man, aged 42, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face. He was transported to hospital for further treatment.

“The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.”