West Yorkshire Police find a man's body in search for missing Leeds man Rhyce Waite

In February Rhyce Waite, 32, had been reported missing from the Cottingley area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers found the body of a man on Saturday (March 2).

Police were conducting enquiries in Cottingley Hall of Leeds when they located the body.

In a statement police: “Police searching for missing Rhyce Waite (32) from Leeds have found a man’s body.

“Officers located the body of an adult male while conducting enquiries in the Cottingley Hall area this morning.

“Rhyce’s family have been made aware of the sad development, and are being supported by officers.