West Yorkshire police officer charged with stealing £10 due to appear in court
A West Yorkshire Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court charged with stealing £10.
PC Stephen Knott, based in Holmfirth, is alleged to have stolen £10 cash while on duty in West Yorkshire, on September 22, 2021, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.
The charge follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by West Yorkshire Police.
On conclusion of the investigation, in January 2022, the IOPC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
PC Knott is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday August 24.