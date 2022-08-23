West Yorkshire police officer charged with stealing £10 due to appear in court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Stephen Knott, based in Holmfirth, is alleged to have stolen £10 cash while on duty in West Yorkshire, on September 22, 2021, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.

The charge follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by West Yorkshire Police.

On conclusion of the investigation, in January 2022, the IOPC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.