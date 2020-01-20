West Yorkshire Police officer 'drove to work while over drink driving limit'

Have your say

A West Yorkshire Police officer who is alleged to have driven to work while over the legal drink driving limit is to face a misconduct hearing.

PC Julie Wilby started her shift at the West Yorkshire force at 7am on September 24, driving from her home three miles away.

She was required to undergo a breathalyser test at 8am that day.

The reading was 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

A statement on West Yorkshire Police's website reads: "It is alleged that PC Wilby drove to work at a time when, on a balance of probabilities, she would have been over the legal limit to drive and that she attended work and commenced her shift when she was unfit for duty.

"It is alleged that PC Wilby has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Fitness for Work, Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct."

The misconduct hearing is due to take place on Monday and Tuesday.