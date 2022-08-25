West Yorkshire Police officer who stole £10 from vehicle must now do unpaid work
A West Yorkshire Police officer who pleaded guilty to stealing £10 in cash from a vehicle while on duty must now do unpaid work.
PC Stephen Knott, based in Holmfirth, stole the cash on September 22, 2021.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct carried out an investigation after police received a report of money going missing.
On conclusion of the investigation in January 2022, a decision was made to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.
PC Knott, 54, pleaded guilty at Bradford Magistrates Court on August 24.
He must now undertake 80 hours of unpaid work and a 12 month community order.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £175.
IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “PC Knott’s behaviour was corrupt and a complete betrayal of the public’s trust. Actions like this have no place in policing.“This abuse of trust seriously risks undermining public confidence in the police. Thanks to the actions of West Yorkshire Police in flagging up and then investigating concerns about PC Knott’s behaviour, he now has been convicted of a criminal offence.“It will now be for the force to arrange disciplinary proceedings for the officer.”