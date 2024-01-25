West Yorkshire Police say anti-social behaviour 'will not be tolerated' as Bradford dispersal order renewed

A dispersal order has been put in place in Bradford City Centre after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Tony Johnson

A dispersal order has been put in place in Bradford City Centre after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

West Yorkshire Police say they have received reports of anti-social behaviour involving groups of young people gathering in the Broadway and City Park areas causing a nuisance.

On Wednesday (Jan 24), a PCSO was assaulted and a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a police officer. She has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A dispersal order was already put in place, but this has now been renewed from 4.15 pm Thursday (Jan 25) and will, initially, remain in place for 48 hours until 4.15 pm on Saturday (Jan 27).

The area covered is bordered by Croft Street, Leeds Road, Well Street, Canal Road, Valley Road, Midland Road, Drewton Road, Westgate, Godwin Street and Princes Way.

Inspector Richard Baildon, of Bradford City Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Youths continue to cause a nuisance in the city centre, and this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The dispersal order is constantly reviewed. We hope by using the power will reduce the likelihood of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, and to prevent further crime and disorder.”

Under this power, which falls under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, officers have the right to disperse and remove any person suspected of contributing or likely to contribute to ASB and instruct the surrender of any relevant property.