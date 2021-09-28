West Yorkshire rapist jailed after being caught by border control in Hungary

Saqib Salam, 33, of Balme Street, Bradford, was on bail for rape offences when he fled the country.

The rapes happened at an address in Bradford on July 15, 2018.

A trial was held in his absence and he was convicted of both counts of rape at Bradford Crown Court on September 8.

Saqib Salam, 33, of Balme Street, Bradford, has been jailed for rape. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Salam was also convicted for perverting the course of justice, an offence which related to the attempted deletion of CCTV footage.

Specialist software was to recover the CCTV footage which showed Salam using force to push his victim into a room where he raped her.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison in his absence.

Salam was detained by Hungarian border authorities as he attempted to enter Romania with a false passport at the same time as his trial was taking place.

Detectives from the force collected him from Heathrow Airport on Friday before bringing him back to West Yorkshire.

DC Nick Ramsden of Bradford CID who, oversaw the case, said: “Salam is a dangerous individual who preyed on his victim’s vulnerability.

"He twice tried to avoid justice – by attempting to delete video evidence of his actions, and by leaving the country before his trial.”

“He has received the sentence he deserves and that has to be welcomed.”