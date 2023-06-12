A 30-year-old man has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Westminster Crescent in Intake, Doncaster, at around 8pm on Sunday (Jun 11) following reports of a hit-and-run between a black Audi RS3 and a pedestrian. The force said the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

A large police cordon was put in place as officers investigated the scene.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the car following the incident.

“The car is believed to have significant damage to the driver’s side. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage of the incident, or of the car prior to the collision.”