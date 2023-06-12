All Sections
Westminster Crescent, Intake: 30-year-old man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Yorkshire

A 30-year-old man has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 12th Jun 2023, 06:43 BST

South Yorkshire Police were called to Westminster Crescent in Intake, Doncaster, at around 8pm on Sunday (Jun 11) following reports of a hit-and-run between a black Audi RS3 and a pedestrian. The force said the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

A large police cordon was put in place as officers investigated the scene.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the car following the incident.

“The car is believed to have significant damage to the driver’s side. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage of the incident, or of the car prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 962 of June 11. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.