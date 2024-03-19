What happened to Sheree Spencer? Story of Channel 5's My Wife My Abuser: The Secret Footage

Sheree Spencer, 45, of Beales Close, Market Weighton, subjected her husband, Richard, to years of abuse.

Her campaign of abuse was brought to light when the terror Richard was subjected to was caught on a nanny cam.

In the Channel 5 documentary, My Wife My Abuser: The Secret Footage, all the footage, recordings and images have been released to the public, documenting what Mr Spencer went through.

Camera footage of bruises inflicted by Sheree Spencer

The documentary, which aired on Channel 5 on Monday (Mar 18), showed how Mr Spencer was never safe in the couple’s home, near York as Sharee Spencer controlled all aspects of his daily life.

In the feature-length show Mr Spencer explained how his wife ensured he kept the abuse a secret – she threatened to make false allegations against him to the police. “You’ll never win,” she told him.

What she hadn’t anticipated was that Mr Spencer would collect over 40 photographs of his injuries, over 30 video clips and nine mobile phone recordings and submit them to the police.

What did Sharee Spencer do?

Richard Spencer at Whitby Abbey for the Channel 5 documentary My Wife, My Abuser: The Secret Footage.

Throughout their 20-year relationship, Sharee Spencer physically abused and assaulted her husband.

During one of the assaults, Spencer’s husband was spat at and grabbed by the throat, and another occasion bitten several times. In the third attack, he was struck with a wine bottle, causing permanent injuries to his ear and elbow.

The abuse even included her humiliating him by making him clean up her faeces after she had defecated on the floor. On another occasion she made him lie and use his brother’s name when being treated for an injury.

While Mr Spencer suffered at home, his wife held down the role in the public sector role in the field of prison reform.

Nest footage at the Spencer family home showing Sharee holding a knife.

She worked for HM Prison and Probation Service as a project manager and lived in the upmarket village of Bubwith.

She once told a friend she earned £55,000 for working part-time hours.

What happened to Sharee Spencer?

However, when Mr Spencer was able to take all his evidence to the police his wife was arrested and eventually admitted to coercive control and abuse of Richard Spencer.

The offences took place between 2016 and 2021, and she also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sharee Spencer was was jailed for four years at Hull Crown Court on March 8.