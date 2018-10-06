Which Yorkshire areas are the safest? Cities ranked for crime rates, ambulances and thunder

Leeds, Sheffield, York, Wakefield and several other Yorkshire cities have been compared in a list of the safest cities in the UK.

Whether you’re raising a family or living alone, safety and security are a vital feature of any property.

Leeds was ranked as the safest city in Yorkshire in the study

You want to know that you won’t be robbed, struck by lightning, or have your house collapse, and in the case of a crisis, that help will reach you quickly.

The study, which compared 30 largest cities in the UK has now identified the safest places to live, so you can put your mind at ease when moving.

It analysed factors such as local crime, property age and ground movement, A&E response times – as well as doctors per person in the local area - and the frequency of thunderstorms in that area, to provide a comprehensive insight into the safety of the UK.

Sheffield was ranked as the second safest city in Yorkshire

Leeds was ranked 10th overall for risk-free living, with Birmingham bagging the top spot as the most strong and stable location, followed by Belfast, Derby, Plymouth and Manchester.

Sheffield was ranked at 12th position, with slightly lower house prices and worse ambulance response times.

York, Wakefield, Bradford and Hull ranked poorly, well below Leeds and Sheffield, although all but Leeds missed out on the top 10.

London also fares poorly, ranking at just 21 out of the 30 most populous locations.

Hull ranked poorly in the study, at position 29 of 30

The overall data is broken down into four parts – crime, weather, healthcare and property allowing comparison of each city within the chosen category.

Compare the Market says its study looked at factors other than crime, as they thought there was more to what makes an area safe, such as access to medical care and risk of extreme weather.

The stats show Leeds has an average ambulance wait time of 4.4 minutes, an average house price of £178,000, and an average of 9 days of thunder per year.

Other factors include 22 crimes per 100,000 people and 0.75 doctors per person.

Leeds outranked Yorkshire neighbour Sheffield in most ways, with higher average house prices, much lower crimes (Sheffield has 198 crimes per 100,000), and a 5.5 minute ambulance wait in the South Yorkshire city.

Sheffield ranked within the top 10 cities for crime, with an average crime rate of 198 cases per 100,000 of population, falling behind Leeds with only 22 cases.

When looking at healthcare services, the city does not fair well, with residents waiting on average 5.53 minutes for an ambulance, and 78% of ambulances responding to request in less than eight minutes.

In a surprising turn, York could only rank at number 21, while Hull was the second-lowest ranked in the UK, at 29 out of 30.

Perhaps due to its lower population numbers, York had 539 crimes per 100,000 people, though its average ambulance response time was good at 4.7 minutes.

In Hull, the average crimes per 100k was listed at 315, but the average property price was just £108,000, compared to £245,000 in York.

In Wakefield there were 440 crimes per 100,000 people, with a 5.1 minute wait for an ambulance and 9 average days of thunder per year.

The full Yorkshire ranking according to CompareTheMarket:

1 (safest) Leeds (10th overall in UK out of 30)

2. Sheffield (12th overall out of 30)

3. Bradford (17th)

4. Wakefield (19th)

5. York (25th)

6. Hull (29th)

To view the data, head here.