Whitby hit and run: Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run in Yorkshire

A cyclist was seriously injured after a hit and run incident in Yorkshire.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:38 BST

It happened at about 1.30am on Tuesday March 28 in Whitby.

The pedal cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road towards Spring Vale when he was hit by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 63-year-old man was left lying in the road with serious injuries.

A cyclist was seriously injured after a hit and run incident in Yorkshire. The cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road in Whitby when he was hit. Photo: Google
A cyclist was seriously injured after a hit and run incident in Yorkshire. The cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road in Whitby when he was hit. Photo: Google
A cyclist was seriously injured after a hit and run incident in Yorkshire. The cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road in Whitby when he was hit. Photo: Google
He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.

The vehicle involved, believed to be a Vauxhall, suffered obvious damage, but did not stop at the scene.

It is possible that the vehicle may have been abandoned after the collision.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle with sudden unexplained damage or comes across one, anyone who witnessed the incident or has private CCTV footage that has captured the car or the collision, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230054894.