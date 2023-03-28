A cyclist was seriously injured after a hit and run incident in Yorkshire.

It happened at about 1.30am on Tuesday March 28 in Whitby.

The pedal cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road towards Spring Vale when he was hit by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 63-year-old man was left lying in the road with serious injuries.

The cyclist was riding along Stakesby Road in Whitby when he was hit. Photo: Google

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.

The vehicle involved, believed to be a Vauxhall, suffered obvious damage, but did not stop at the scene.

It is possible that the vehicle may have been abandoned after the collision.