Whitby murder victim named by police as Kirk William Harland

A male has been charged with the murder of a Whitby man who was found seriously injured at the bottom of some flat stairs.

The victim, named by police as Kirk William Harland, 46, was found at the bottom of the stairs of a flat at the Esplanade on September 29.

The 46-year-old had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition.

He sadly died from his injuries nearly two weeks later.

Mr Harland's family, who say he was known locally as "Captain", are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

They have urged anyone with information about his death to come forward and help North Yorkshire Police with its murder investigation.

Michael John White was originally arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Detectives charged White with Mr Harland's murder on Friday.

White appeared before York Magistrates Court on Saturday where his case was transferred to Leeds Crown Court.

Anyone with information about Mr Harland's death is urged to contact police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.