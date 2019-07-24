Widow of Yorkshire police officer who died after attack speaks of heartache

The widow of a Yorkshire police officer who tragically died from a heart attack following an altercation with a drunk and violent man has spoken for the first time of her heartache as a fellow colleague prepares to cycle nearly 200 miles in his memory.

North Yorkshire PC Richard Ellerker had been called to reports of a man violently attacking a taxi driver on a busy Boxing Day night.

Frances Ellerker has spoken of the heartache following the death of her husband PC Richard Ellerker

He was injured whilst arresting the man and tragically suffered a heart attack a few hours later.

He died at the age of 42, leaving behind his wife Frances and his four children Paul, Daniel, Anna and Jessica.

Mrs Ellerker, who still lives in the police house they shared at Shipton by Beningbrough, has spoken of the final moments she had spent with her husband before she was told of the tragedy and how life changed forever.

She said: "We had been watching Ghost that night.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Denise Wond will take part in a national cycle ride to honour fallen officers, including PC Richard Ellerker.

"At around 8.45pm Richard said he was going to get ready for work and I did what I always did. I walked him to the door and said what I always did when he was on nights. I told him I loved him, told him to take care, stay safe and come home to us.

"He replied saying 'love you' and I watched him drive away.

"I don't know what it was that night but I just couldn't sleep very well and felt a bit disgruntled.

"The next thing, there was a knock at the door, I looked at the clock and it was 5.30am.

"My first thought was 'What the hell is he knocking for? Has he forgot his keys?'. I got out of bed and managed to get myself downstairs and opened the door.

"I think when you are married to a police officer somewhere in the back of your mind you always dread a knock on the door but you put it to the back of your mind as you can't live like that."

Two plain clothed officers greeted Mrs Ellerker and delivered the devastating news to her that her husband had died.

There was no remorse shown by the criminal who injured PC Ellerker.

"The following morning the police told him what had happened to Richard and his response was 'at least that's another one off the streets'," Mrs Ellerker said.

"To this day I will never forgive him, he destroyed so many lives that night."

Now, 25 years on, Mrs Ellerker has spoken of her heartache as North Yorkshire Police Inspector Denise Wond prepares to cycle 180 miles to raise money for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity which helps the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

"I have struggled to cope without Richard," Mrs Ellerker said.

"He was my life and he was my children's life as well. Me and my kids are not the same people we used to be.

"It gets easier to cope with, you learn to cope with it, but it always there.

"We are really honoured at Dee for doing this. The 25th anniversary of his death really hit us hard. It is really nice that he is going to remembered again by fellow officers and I think he would be honoured as well."

Inspector Wond, who joined North Yorkshire Police 15 years ago will take part in the cycle challenge this weekend.

She will cycle to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where Mrs Ellerker will be waiting for a national police memorial service,

Inspector Wond said: "Whilst the dangers of policing are in the back of your mind, nobody expects to die in the line of duty.

"It is such an honour for me to be cycling in memory of PC Ellerker.

"The police service is just a huge family. We are all there to support one another and when you lose an officer, even if you didn't know them personally it still really affects you."

To sponsor Inspector Wond, please click here.