Wingfield, Rotherham death: Man arrested for murder after woman in her 20s is found dead at Yorkshire house

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Rotherham.
By Grace Newton
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to a property on Plowmans Way, Wingfield, at 3.45am this morning (Friday 25 August) following reports from paramedics that they were treating a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

"The woman was taken to hospital where sadly, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she was pronounced dead. Her next of kin has been informed.

"A forensic postmortem examination and formal identification are yet to take place, but a murder investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway. A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.”