A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to a property on Plowmans Way, Wingfield, at 3.45am this morning (Friday 25 August) following reports from paramedics that they were treating a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

"The woman was taken to hospital where sadly, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she was pronounced dead. Her next of kin has been informed.